Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

