Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $26.10

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $25.51. Pharvaris shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 1,906 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.