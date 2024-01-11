Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 6.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

