Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. 369,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,590. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

