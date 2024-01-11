Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.