Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.43 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

