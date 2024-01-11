Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

