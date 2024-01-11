PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 54,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.