PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCQ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 54,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.58.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.