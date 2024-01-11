Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.14

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 586968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

