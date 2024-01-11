Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.71.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $221.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

