Piper Sandler Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $89.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 213,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,823. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.