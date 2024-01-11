Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.3%.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,808,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 616,269 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.