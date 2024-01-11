Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSNYW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

