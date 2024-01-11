Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Pool worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,689,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after buying an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,911,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

Pool stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

