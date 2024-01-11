Poplar Forest Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,179,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Intel makes up 4.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $41,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTC opened at $47.79 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

