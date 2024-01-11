Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 16,685 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $210,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 138,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $14,232,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,023 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $250.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

