Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $11.54 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 258,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,000. Dominion Energy comprises 1.3% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

