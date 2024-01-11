Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

