Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 92,363 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,363 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

