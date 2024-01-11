Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 9,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

