Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 74 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.81 and a twelve month high of $211.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.71.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.