Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 7,581 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.