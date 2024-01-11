Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $400,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

