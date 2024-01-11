Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 517,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 174,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 135,997 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,111,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

