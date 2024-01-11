Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $896,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.19 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.