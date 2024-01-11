Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $976,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.