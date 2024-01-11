Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $430,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,950,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.47.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

