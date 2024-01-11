Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 8.4%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.95. 181,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 442,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $776.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

