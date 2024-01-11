Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

