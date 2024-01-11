Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.