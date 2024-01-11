Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $48,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

