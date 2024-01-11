Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.