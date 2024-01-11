Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.41 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

