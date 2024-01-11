Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 127.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

