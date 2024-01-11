Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

