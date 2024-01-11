Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

