Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,178,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,939,000 after buying an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,793,000 after buying an additional 228,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

