Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 73,500 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Down 5.2 %

TLRY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

