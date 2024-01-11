Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.19

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 150050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after buying an additional 2,010,713 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,425,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,156,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 293,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 204.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

