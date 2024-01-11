ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.56

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 177078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACDC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

ProFrac Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.68.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,743,348.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,499.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 981,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,237,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,791. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProFrac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ProFrac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ProFrac by 8.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

