ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $22.36 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

