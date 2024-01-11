ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

