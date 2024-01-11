ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 4.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.42. 3,744,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,042,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $789,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

