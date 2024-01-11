Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

