Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Issued By Zacks Research

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Emerson Electric in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

