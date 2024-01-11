Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Zacks Research

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NYSE AVB opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.30. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 17.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 122.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

