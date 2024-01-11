Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equinix, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $28.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q1 2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.33.

Equinix stock opened at $804.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $794.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $773.24. Equinix has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

