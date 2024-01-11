Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.
Bombardier Price Performance
