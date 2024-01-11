Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $17.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $168.86 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

