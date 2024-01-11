QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,721 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 264,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $137.00. 2,901,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,146. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

